RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.27

News coverage about RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) has trended positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RiceBran Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.7969245174784 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 200,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,258. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.20%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,004,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

