RF Industries (RFIL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RF Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.562225504791 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of RF Industries traded down $0.45, reaching $8.90, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 243,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.16. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

In other RF Industries news, CEO Robert D. Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,307.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

