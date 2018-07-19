Reviewing Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) and Brown & Brown (BRO)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Marsh & McLennan Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown & Brown pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Brown & Brown has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56 Brown & Brown 3 5 3 0 2.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus target price of $91.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.01%. Given Marsh & McLennan Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marsh & McLennan Companies is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Brown & Brown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marsh & McLennan Companies $14.02 billion 3.17 $1.49 billion $3.92 22.38 Brown & Brown $1.88 billion 4.34 $399.63 million $0.96 30.82

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Brown & Brown. Marsh & McLennan Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marsh & McLennan Companies and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marsh & McLennan Companies 11.11% 29.38% 10.77% Brown & Brown 21.92% 12.04% 5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Brown & Brown on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services. This segment serves businesses, public entities, insurance companies, associations, professional services organizations, and private clients. The Consulting segment provides health, retirement, talent, and investments consulting services and products; and specialized management, and economic and brand consulting services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services. Its National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, certified public accountants, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate brokers and title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. Its Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products to retail insurance agencies. Its Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

