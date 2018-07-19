Reviewing Luxfer (LXFR) & Venator Materials (VNTR)

Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luxfer and Venator Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxfer $441.30 million 1.13 $11.50 million $0.95 19.92 Venator Materials $2.21 billion 0.77 $134.00 million $1.74 9.24

Venator Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Luxfer. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luxfer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Luxfer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luxfer and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxfer 3.04% 17.34% 6.88% Venator Materials 9.94% 23.75% 9.43%

Dividends

Luxfer pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Venator Materials does not pay a dividend. Luxfer pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Luxfer and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxfer 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 0 5 12 0 2.71

Venator Materials has a consensus target price of $26.82, suggesting a potential upside of 66.81%. Given Venator Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Luxfer.

Summary

Venator Materials beats Luxfer on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders and systems, which are used in self-contained breathing apparatus, fire extinguishers, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium plates for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, and medical products under the Superform brand. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys; magnesium powders; and magnesium, copper, and zinc photoengraving plates. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, fiber-optic fuel cells, and other products. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

