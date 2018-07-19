Reviewing Intersect ENT (XENT) and Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT -15.73% -13.67% -12.06% Cytosorbents -56.06% -88.39% -38.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intersect ENT and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cytosorbents 0 0 5 0 3.00

Intersect ENT currently has a consensus target price of $37.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intersect ENT and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT $96.30 million 10.80 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -61.61 Cytosorbents $15.15 million 23.49 -$8.46 million ($0.32) -37.03

Cytosorbents has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intersect ENT beats Cytosorbents on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors. It also provides VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. In addition, the company develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. Further, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, an extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

