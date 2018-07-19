Reviewing GasLog (GLOG) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of GasLog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GasLog pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

GasLog has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GasLog and Royal Caribbean Cruises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 3 3 0 2.29 Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 4 11 0 2.63

GasLog presently has a consensus price target of $20.69, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus price target of $136.31, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than GasLog.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog 4.87% -0.15% -0.05% Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.52% 15.85% 7.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GasLog and Royal Caribbean Cruises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $525.23 million 2.69 $15.50 million N/A N/A Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.72 $1.63 billion $7.53 14.98

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats GasLog on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

