Reviewing CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (CYS) and New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH (NYSE: CYS) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH alerts:

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. New Senior Investment Group pays out 91.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and New Senior Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH $318.87 million 3.69 $181.26 million N/A N/A New Senior Investment Group $449.13 million 1.31 $12.20 million $1.14 6.27

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Senior Investment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and New Senior Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH 0 2 0 0 2.00 New Senior Investment Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus target price of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 20.98%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH 13.13% 12.54% 1.24% New Senior Investment Group 2.02% 1.75% 0.34%

Summary

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH beats New Senior Investment Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Company Profile

CYS Investments, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities that are issued, and the principal and interest of which are guaranteed by a federally chartered corporation; and debt securities issued by the United States Department of Treasury. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Cypress Sharpridge Investments, Inc. and changed its name to CYS Investments, Inc. in September 2011. CYS Investments, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. New Senior is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

Receive News & Ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYS INVESTMENTS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.