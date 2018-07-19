Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 11,706 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,749 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $96,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Union Pacific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.60.

NYSE:UNP opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 50.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

