Resources Connection (RECN) Announces Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.23. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 125.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

