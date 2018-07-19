Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dril-Quip, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a report released on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

