Research Analysts Set Expectations for Apergy Corp’s Q2 2018 Earnings (APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apergy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

APY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Apergy opened at $38.51 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Apergy has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in Apergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Apergy news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apergy Corporation provides various engineered technologies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. Its products include artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems, and plunger lifts, as well as polycrystalline diamond cutters for drilling.

