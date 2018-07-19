Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MDLZ)

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s FY2018 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 483.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

