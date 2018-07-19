Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Mellanox Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now forecasts that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $268.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MLNX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,853 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $143,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $324,749.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,889 shares of company stock worth $29,798,229. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

