Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 101.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 380,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp opened at $7.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.