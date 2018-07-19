Repsol (REPYY) vs. Vertex Energy (VTNR) Critical Analysis

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Vertex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Vertex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Repsol and Vertex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 2 3 0 2.60 Vertex Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Repsol currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Vertex Energy has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Repsol.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Vertex Energy does not pay a dividend. Repsol pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.87% 8.11% 4.04% Vertex Energy -4.93% -22.70% -7.92%

Risk and Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex Energy has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repsol and Vertex Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $46.59 billion 0.64 $2.40 billion $1.75 11.20 Vertex Energy $145.50 million 0.23 -$8.43 million ($0.36) -2.78

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Energy. Vertex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repsol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repsol beats Vertex Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc., an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery. The Black Oil division collects and purchases used motor oil directly from third-party generators; aggregates used motor oil from a network of local and regional collectors; and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners. This division also produces and sells a vacuum gas oil product to refineries and marine fuels market; and base oil product to lubricant packagers and distributors. The Refining and Marketing division gathers hydrocarbon streams in the form of petroleum distillates, transmix, and other chemical products that are purchased from pipeline operators, refineries, chemical processing facilities, and third-party providers; and sells end products, such as gasoline blendstock, pygas, and fuel oil cutter stock to oil companies or to petroleum trading and blending companies. The Recovery division generates solutions for the recovery and management of hydrocarbon streams; and provides dismantling, demolition, decommission, and marine salvage services, as well as owns and operates a fleet of trucks and other vehicles used for shipping and handling equipment and scrap materials. Vertex Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

