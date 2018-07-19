Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

REPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its position in Recro Pharma by 182.6% during the first quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 1,027,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 663,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,010,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth about $3,060,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,421. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 74.85%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.