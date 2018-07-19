Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FTS International (FTSI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FTS International (NYSE: FTSI):

7/12/2018 – FTS International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – FTS International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2018 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2018 – FTS International was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FTSI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 669,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,608. FTS International Inc has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.54.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $5.02. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. equities research analysts predict that FTS International Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

