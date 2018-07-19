RealPage Inc (RP) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,796 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $20,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 476,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $27,058,054.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,775,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,947,688.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $468,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,630,121 shares of company stock valued at $212,782,913 over the last ninety days. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 14,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 165.69 and a beta of 1.13. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on shares of RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.