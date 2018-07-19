Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Raven Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Raven Industries by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Raven Industries by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Raven Industries opened at $39.05 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.87%. equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

