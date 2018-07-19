Rambus (RMBS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Media coverage about Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rambus earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.9588277965433 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

Shares of Rambus traded up $0.20, reaching $13.16, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . 25,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,140. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. Rambus has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $31,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.