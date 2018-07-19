Quixant (QXT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.62) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quixant from GBX 520 ($6.88) to GBX 530 ($7.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

LON:QXT opened at GBX 443 ($5.86) on Thursday. Quixant has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.35).

In other news, insider Nicholas Jarmany sold 1,309,177 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.43), for a total value of £5,367,625.70 ($7,104,732.89).

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies PC based computer systems for the gaming industry worldwide. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and distributes and delivers monitors. Its gaming platforms include QMax-1, QX-50, QX-40, QXi-6000, QXi-4000, QXi-300, QXi-307, QXi-306, and QXi-200; and gaming monitors comprise ultra high definition, curved, button decks, and standard gaming monitors.

