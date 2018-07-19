QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Director James R. Simons Sells 957 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $13,493.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $3,244,053.42.

On Monday, July 9th, James R. Simons sold 49 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $735.00.

On Friday, July 6th, James R. Simons sold 1,102 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $16,530.00.

On Friday, June 15th, James R. Simons sold 2,018 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $26,657.78.

On Tuesday, June 19th, James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $3,814,496.96.

QuinStreet traded down $0.40, reaching $13.71, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,208. The company has a market capitalization of $664.59 million, a P/E ratio of -228.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.44%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

