Quidel (QDEL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quidel from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Quidel from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Quidel traded down $0.50, hitting $69.81, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 128,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,787. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -997.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Quidel has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.50 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $672,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,159,654.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 10,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,015.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,006 shares of company stock valued at $13,105,639. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

