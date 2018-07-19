Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (CPE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of Callon Petroleum opened at $11.01 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.69 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 2,068,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $23,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,004,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $198,662,000 after buying an additional 1,705,244 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,677,000 after buying an additional 1,594,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after buying an additional 1,217,980 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

