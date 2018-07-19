Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Benchmark upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AMC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $85,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.