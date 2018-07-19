Q2 2019 Earnings Forecast for Encana Corp (ECA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Encana in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Encana from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Shares of TSE ECA opened at C$17.03 on Thursday. Encana has a twelve month low of C$11.05 and a twelve month high of C$18.06.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. Encana had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

