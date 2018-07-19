Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (SWN) Cut by KeyCorp

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.65 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

