Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Ring Energy Inc Decreased by Imperial Capital (REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REI. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Ring Energy opened at $13.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.57 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 244,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 92,880 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 58.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 399,465 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,937,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

