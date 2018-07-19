Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Reduced by Analyst

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Newfield Exploration in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newfield Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of Newfield Exploration opened at $28.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Newfield Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 25.4% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 9.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 18,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Newfield Exploration by 84.7% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

