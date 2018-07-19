Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Decreased by Analyst

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.24.

Shares of Kosmos Energy opened at $8.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.56. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

