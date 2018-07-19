Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Decreased by Analyst

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guyana Goldfields in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Guyana Goldfields’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.25.

Shares of Guyana Goldfields opened at C$4.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guyana Goldfields has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.42.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Guyana Goldfields had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of C$64.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Caldwell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$128,000.00. Also, Director Alan Louis Henry Ferry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.89, for a total transaction of C$34,230.00. Insiders sold a total of 51,568 shares of company stock valued at $262,960 in the last three months.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

