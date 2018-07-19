Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit alerts:

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit opened at $17.16 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,990,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,199 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 27,048,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,214 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 17,384,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,896 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1,391.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,694,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,294,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,988 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.