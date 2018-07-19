Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co Reduced by KeyCorp (XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.13 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Cimarex Energy opened at $95.52 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.14. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $82.45 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 26.97%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

