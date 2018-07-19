Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Valero Energy Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Goldman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $106.65 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $64.22 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

