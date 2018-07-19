Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Co Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s FY2020 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE WFC opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,705,000 after acquiring an additional 584,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,018,000 after acquiring an additional 722,334 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,850,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,956 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.