Public Storage (PSA) Stake Decreased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 24,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of Public Storage traded up $3.83, hitting $222.97, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 24,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,689. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

