Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.61.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group traded up $0.42, reaching $52.17, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,349,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,093,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,322. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.