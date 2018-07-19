Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4,848.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,608,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,306,000 after buying an additional 1,187,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,306,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,590,000 after buying an additional 3,372,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,820,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,950,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,768,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,077,000 after buying an additional 97,141 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,349,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,048,000 after buying an additional 480,430 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,322 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 43,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $54.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

