PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,397,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 530,133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 393,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $24,596,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $15,939,000. Finally, Pennant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 658,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 241,595 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PTC from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PTC to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

PTC traded down $1.27, hitting $97.24, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 95,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $636,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,583.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,778 shares of company stock worth $10,967,374. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.