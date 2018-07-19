ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 0.7% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,515.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF opened at $64.05 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

