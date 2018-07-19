Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 39,171 Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 10.6% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,895 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $179.93 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $140.18 and a 52 week high of $180.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.3764 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

