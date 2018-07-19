Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Takes $593,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,769.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,109,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,270,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 984,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,867,000 after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,357,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,945,000 after acquiring an additional 312,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,259,000 after acquiring an additional 269,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker traded up $1.38, hitting $139.65, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,373,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,807. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.56 and a 12-month high of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In related news, Director Michael David Hankin bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

