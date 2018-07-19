Preferred Bank (PFBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.74%.

PFBC opened at $64.35 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.