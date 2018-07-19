Precision Drilling (PDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDS stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.86.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

