PPG Industries (PPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PPG Industries opened at $106.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

