PPG Industries (PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.36 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.