Poxel (PXXLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Get Poxel alerts:

Poxel opened at $8.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Poxel has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with a primary focus on type II diabetes. The company's lead product pipeline includes Imeglimin, oral anti-diabetic agent that is in Phase IIb clinical trials. It is also developing PXL770, a direct AMPK activator, which is in Phase I development.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poxel (PXXLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poxel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poxel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.