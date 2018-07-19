Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Share Price

Headlines about TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TRI Pointe Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.439927041896 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,800. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $586.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, VP Glenn J. Keeler sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $188,723.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 28,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $511,985.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,187.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,665 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

