Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pivotal Software (PVTL) Stock Price

Media stories about Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pivotal Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8531680556335 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on PVTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Pivotal Software opened at $26.07 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.