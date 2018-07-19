Points International (PCOM) & NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Critical Comparison

Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Points International does not pay a dividend. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Points International and NEWTEK Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $347.55 million 0.70 $3.38 million N/A N/A NEWTEK Business Services $38.91 million 10.10 $38.97 million $1.77 11.89

NEWTEK Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Points International.

Volatility and Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Points International and NEWTEK Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 2 0 3.00 NEWTEK Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Points International presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.74%. Given NEWTEK Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NEWTEK Business Services is more favorable than Points International.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 1.35% 11.13% 4.32% NEWTEK Business Services 107.67% 8.74% 4.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency, and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

